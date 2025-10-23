Scam alert issued for Pennsylvania SNAP users

People in Pennsylvania are being alerted to a new scam targeting those who receive SNAP benefits.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said Wednesday that SNAP clients are receiving calls from several phone numbers saying that benefits are on hold until eligibility can be verified by calling a number and providing a pin.

The department says the calls are a scam and they come from the following phone numbers:

1-888-239-7710

1-888-272-8720

1-888-737-6551

People who receive the scam calls are asked to call the Department of Human Services fraud tip line at 1-844-347-8477.

The scam warning comes days after SNAP recipients across the state were notified they will not receive benefits that were slated to be paid in November.

Human Services noted that SNAP benefits will not be paid until the federal government shutdown ends and funds are released to the state.

If recipients need immediate food assistance, they are urged to call 211 or visit the Feeding Pennsylvania website or the PA Navigate website.

SNAP recipients will be properly notified when payments can resume and when future payments can be expected.

The Department of Human Services is also reminding residents that they are still responsible for completing renewals and reporting any changes to their income, contact information, or the people living in their home during the government shutdown.