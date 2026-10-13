Pennsylvania skill game deadline arrives as machines are removed across state

Skill game machines are disappearing from businesses and private clubs across Pennsylvania after lawmakers failed to pass legislation regulating them before the state's deadline.

At American Legion Post 951 in Upper Chichester, workers removed four machines, marking the end of a revenue source that helped support local charities and gave veterans another reason to gather at the post.

"It's just fun and exciting," Ron Starr, a Marine Corps veteran and member of the post, said. "You know, when you hit a jackpot, it's exciting. When you blow $200, it is not. But when you win $500, it is."

In June, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that skill game machines are slot machines. Under the ruling, only casinos and licensed truck stops can operate them. The court declined to extend the deadline for removing the machines from other establishments.

Beginning Oct. 14, Pennsylvania State Police can seize machines that remain in prohibited locations and file criminal charges against those who continue to operate them.

"Very sad day for me, but hopefully the state legislators will change and allow them to come back into private clubs," Starr said.

Starr believes veterans' organizations and nonprofits should be exempt from the restrictions.

Neil Cuerden, commander of American Legion Post 951, said the machines generated about $10,000 a month for the club, most of which went back into the community.

"We put a lot of that money out into local fire departments, the local police departments, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, a number of scholarships," Cuerden said.

Without that revenue, the post will have to find other ways to support those causes.

Cuerden expects the loss to also affect the club's finances. He said drink prices at the bar will increase and worries there could be a dip in membership. Right now the club has 350 members.

"It's going to give them less of a reason to come in," Cuerden said.

The post is working to attract younger veterans and maintain its membership. Members can still gather for other activities like pinochle, pool and darts.

"So, there's things you could do," Starr said. "It'll be an adjustment period."

Starr hopes the post can continue making a difference in the community, even without the revenue from skill games.