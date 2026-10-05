Police urge Pennsylvania businesses to remove skill games as legal deadline approaches

Months after the state Supreme Court ruled that skill games are legally slot machines, a deadline is fast approaching for the machines to be removed.

In June, the court ruled that skill games are gambling machines, like slot machines, and are permitted only in casinos or truck stops.

Now, businesses are preparing for the Oct. 13 deadline. On that day, Pennsylvania State Police will be able to seize the machines and any money they may have earned, and may prosecute business owners who still have them.

PSP has launched a website to help business owners find resources and better comply with the court ruling on skill games.

What businesses need to do about skill games

State police say just unplugging a machine is not sufficient to satisfy the court ruling. If vendors or third parties are unwilling to remove the skill game machines from a business, owners should contact PSP for assistance.

There are two points of contact for removing a skill game machine, depending on whether the business or establishment has a liquor license.

If a liquor license is in play, business owners need to contact the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office for their district. If they don't have a liquor license, they can contact the PSP troop in their area.

Penalties for keeping skill games running

If an establishment continues to operate a skill games machine after the deadline, the owners may be charged with a crime for owning, operating or maintaining a slot machine without a license.

"Distributors, vendors, and manufacturers refusing to remove their slot machines from businesses are reminded of the potential for criminal charges should they continue to maintain their slot machines at unlicensed locations," PSP said in a news release.