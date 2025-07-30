Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro joins lawsuit against Trump administration's attempt to defund Planned Parenthood

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is joining a coalition of 22 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia in a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's latest effort to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, targets a provision in the recently passed "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which halts Medicaid reimbursements for a year to major family planning providers, most notably Planned Parenthood.

The move has sparked both legal action and passionate public response.

Outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia's Gayborhood, supporters gathered not with signs, but with prayers.

"I believe in the mission of Planned Parenthood, and I believe in all of the health care they provide, saving services they provide," said Mark, who asked not to share his last name. "I believe that's prayer-worthy."

Another patient, who didn't want to reveal her identity, spoke about the daily reality of relying on these clinics.

"If you need medical attention, they're there. They don't judge you," the patient said.

President Trump celebrated the bill as a legislative milestone.

"This is the most single most popular bill ever signed," he said at the signing, claiming, "And it includes the largest tax cut in American history, the largest spending cut, $1.7 trillion."

Critics argue the spending cuts come at the expense of vital health services. New Jersey and Delaware have also joined the suit.

The lawsuit argues the defunding provision, which could strip Planned Parenthood of an estimated $700 million in Medicaid reimbursements, would jeopardize access to essential care like cancer screenings, birth control, treatment for sexually transmitted infections and prenatal care.

Supporters of the defunding effort, like longtime anti-abortion advocate Mark Houck, welcomed the move.

"It's an unconstitutional program," he said. "Our taxpayer dollars should not be going to fund a nonprofit organization like Planned Parenthood."

In a statement on X, Shapiro called the provision an "unconstitutional decision" that threatens to deny Pennsylvanians "lifesaving care." He added, "As long as I'm governor, we will defend access to reproductive health care here in Pennsylvania."

McGill-Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, echoed those concerns, calling the bill a "targeted attack on Planned Parenthood health centers and patients."

The lawsuit challenges the so-called "Defund Provision" of the bill, which blocks Medicaid funding to health centers that provide abortion-related services, even though federal law already prohibits federal funds from being used for abortions in most cases. The plaintiffs argue the provision punishes Planned Parenthood for its constitutionally protected advocacy, violating both the First Amendment and Article I's ban on bills of attainder.

It also forces states to enforce federal policy by either cutting off funding to clinics or absorbing the costs themselves, undermining the federal-state Medicaid partnership.

The states are asking the court to declare the provision unconstitutional and block its enforcement.

Until a ruling is reached, supporters like Mark say they'll continue showing up.

"I think it's a good thing to come and express prayers in support of the alternate opinion," he said.