Video shows tree smashing on car in Chester County, Pennsylvania

Surveillance video captured from a gas station in Chester County shows the moment a tree came smashing down on an SUV on Monday morning along Pennsylvania Route 52.

CBS News Philadelphia obtained the video from a KARCO gas station in the 1600 block of East Street Road in Kennett Square.

The footage shows the SUV stopped behind another vehicle. Seconds later, a tree came crashing down on the back of the SUV on Lenape Road before East Street Road.

The SUV's driver was able to get out and get help. The driver appeared to escape without injury.