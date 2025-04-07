Watch CBS News
Video shows tree smashing on car in Chester County, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Tom Dougherty

CBS Philadelphia

Surveillance video captured from a gas station in Chester County shows the moment a tree came smashing down on an SUV on Monday morning along Pennsylvania Route 52.

CBS News Philadelphia obtained the video from a KARCO gas station in the 1600 block of East Street Road in Kennett Square.

The footage shows the SUV stopped behind another vehicle. Seconds later, a tree came crashing down on the back of the SUV on Lenape Road before East Street Road.

tree-car.jpg

The SUV's driver was able to get out and get help. The driver appeared to escape without injury.

