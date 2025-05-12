Dozens of Philadelphia mail-in ballots at risk of not being counted due to voter errors. Here's how to fix it.

US, China announce reduced tariffs, Controversy over Qatar's gift to Trump and more | Digital Brief

US, China announce reduced tariffs, Controversy over Qatar's gift to Trump and more | Digital Brief

US, China announce reduced tariffs, Controversy over Qatar's gift to Trump and more | Digital Brief

Pennsylvania's primary is one week from Monday, but dozens of ballots in Philadelphia are at risk of not being counted.

In an announcement Monday, Philadelphia City Commissioners said they already have over 60 mail-in and absentee ballots with mistakes that could keep these residents' votes from counting.

Some of the issues the city commissioners noticed include: lack of a signature on the declaration envelope, lack of a written date on the declaration envelope, lack of a secrecy envelope, having listed a potentially incorrect date and ballots that the post office can't deliver.

City commissioners said they're also having trouble with mail ballots from voters whose identity couldn't be verified.

Voters who have yet to submit an acceptable form of identification or whose identity couldn't be verified should fill out the city's ID verification form. Voters can also send a copy or picture of a valid identification to phillyelection@phila.gov or via fax to (215) 686-3398 or call 215-686-3469 by May 27, 2025. If a voter's identity can't be verified, their vote cannot be counted.

The Philadelphia City Commissioners released a list of voters to whom at least one of these issues applies.

If your name is on this list, the city advises you to request a replacement ballot. Voters can make the request in person or online. Any voter who can't request a replacement ballot ahead of Election Day can cast a provisional ballot at their local polling place.