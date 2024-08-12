American DanceWheels celebrates 20 years of inclusivity through movement and music

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia-area nonprofit is celebrating its 20th anniversary and two decades of inspiring people in wheelchairs and sharing a message of inclusion.

This is adaptive ballroom dancing that not only helps people in wheelchairs but also aims to inspire anyone facing hardship.

Take a spin on the dance floor with the American DanceWheels Foundation.

"Just because you're in a wheelchair, you can't move things -- legs, arms, doesn't mean that's impossible," Nick Scott said.

Scott, whose legs are paralyzed, said dancing gives him a special kind of freedom that he lost when he was a teenager.

"I've been in the chair for about 26 years," Scott said. "I was in a car accident. My left front tire blew out and I rolled my vehicle. My own car hit me in the back."

He said anger and despair were replaced with joy and inspiration when he met his dance partner, Aubree Marchione.

"It's not any different dancing with someone standing than it is dancing with someone in a wheelchair," Marchione said.

For its 20th anniversary, the foundation is now doing demonstrations in schools.

"In showing children the importance of inclusivity, everyone has a disability, and I think that you shouldn't let that limit you. Everyone can dance and we've proven that," Marchione said.

Melinda Kremer said she created DanceWheels to open new horizons for people in wheelchairs.

"Society doesn't think it's something that they can do, or maybe even should do, but they're wrong," Kremer said.

"Everybody can be part of something because we're all trying to belong somewhere," Scott said.

Scott also said he found his place where the only boundary is attitude.

"It's how we see life at a different lens and I just see it like, you can do anything if you put your mind to it," he said.

He said it's all about turning hardships into opportunities.

The American DanceWheels Foundation has a series of workshops and demonstrations listed on its website.