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Dozens of Pennsylvania, New Jersey Powerball players win $1 million or more in April 29 drawing

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Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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The winners of Wednesday night's $143 million Powerball jackpot hail from Indiana and Kansas, but more than two dozen lottery players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will still take home a nice chunk of change.

Of the 62 winners who matched the five white numbers on April 29 to win a $1 million prize, 14 were from New Jersey and five were from Pennsylvania.

Another 27 players matched the five numbers and added a Power Play (2X) to win a $2 million prize. Of those winners, four were from New Jersey and two were from Pennsylvania.

So if you played the lotto last night, check those tickets!

The winning numbers are 03, 19, 35, 51, 67 and a Powerball 15.

Luck seems to be on the Delaware Valley's side this month.

The winning ticket for the $230.8 million Powerball jackpot on April 6 was sold at an Acme Market in New Castle County, Delaware.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was won in the state was in December 2016.

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