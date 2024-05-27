Veterans, families gather in Delaware County for Media Memorial Day parade

Vietnam veteran wounded in combat reflects on meaning behind Memorial Day at parade in Media

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Hundreds of spectators lined State Street in Media on Monday morning to watch the annual Memorial Day parade.

The procession included members of a color guard, police officers, firefighters and even some classic car drivers.

Karen Sanford from Media said her daughter participated in the parade as a drum major in the Penncrest High School marching band.

"It's such a huge event in Media," Sanford said. "And for her to have a role in this as a leader in our community is very impressive."

The parade concluded with the singing of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute at the Delaware County Courthouse.

The event was all about paying tribute to servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

"Those freedoms you enjoy, they weren't given to you by any of us," said former Springfield police chief Joseph Daly, who served in the Marine Corps for two years. "They were earned on the backs of those willing to serve."

The event brought out many veterans, including Thomas Clay, who was medically discharged from the Army. He was wounded in combat while serving in Vietnam.

"It's a great way to show the country that these are the people, these are the heroes, the guys, the people that didn't come back," he said.