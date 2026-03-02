Pennsylvania man accused of using obituaries to break into homes of dead people arrested, DA says

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say he searched obituaries and then broke into the homes of people who had died in Berks County and surrounding areas.

Derrick Raker was arrested Thursday and charged with eight counts of burglary, gun charges and related offenses, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said on Facebook.

Investigators say Raker searched obituaries, found the addresses of the deceased people and then broke into their homes. He allegedly stole "numerous valuables," including a "large number" of guns, according to the DA's office.

The alleged incidents happened in Ruscombmanor Township, Longswamp Township, Rockland Township, Lower Alsace Township and Exeter Township in Berks County and in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County, and Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, the DA said.

Raker was arraigned last week by Magisterial District Judge Steven Chieffo, who set bail at $1 million secured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11.

Anyone who believes their relatives' homes may have been burglarized is encouraged to contact their local police department or Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Joshua Gresh.