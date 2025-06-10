Pennsylvania Lottery presents $1.3 million prize to active-duty Army servicemember

An active-duty Army servicemember is Pennsylvania's newest millionaire after winning a $1.3 million Pennsylvania Lottery online prize.

More than 74,000 people have played the Pennsylvania Lottery's Jackpot Spectacular online since it launched, but now, Christopher Lehman is the latest jackpot winner.

Lehman said he took $20 while waiting for his wife at the airport on May 30, and he played the game for the first time when he won the big prize.

"As far as winning any sum of money this big, yeah. This was a surprise," said Lehman.

"I was like, 'Uh, I'll believe you when the money hits the account,'" wife Judith Marshal said with a chuckle.

However, after speaking with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the $1,351,472 sum did go into his account.

"I like doing what I do. I like working for the military. I've done it for 25 years," said Lehman.

He said he enlisted as a teenager.

"I started off in combat arms. I was a scout, did reconnaissance and then my kids got tired of the deployments," Lehman said.

Now living and continuing his service to our county in Beaver County, luck has grown in our state.

On Tuesday, the lottery presented Lehman with a commemorative check to mark the special win.

"It's exciting. It's one of the most fun parts of our jobs, I think, being able to share any celebrations with the winners and seeing these life-changing amounts happen for them," Pennsylvania Lottery's Deputy Communications Director Diana Dietz said.

"It feels good. I mean, I've got two older kids. One's in college, one will graduate from the Army on Thursday," Lehman said.

KDKA-TV asked Lehman about his plans with the new funds.

"Believe it or not, all of the stuff we already had planned was already planned before this. The only thing I did was upgrade a truck, and then the rest of it went into investments," he added.

This big-time lottery winner is financially responsible and family-first with his jackpot.

"I just think my husband's super lucky he met me first and then won the lottery. So, he's just a lucky guy all around," Marshal said jokingly.

With some sense of humor and gratitude for this streak of luck, Lehman agreed that this is his last time he'll play the lottery for now.

"You know the one in a million shot or whatever the odds are, I'm good."

If you have a gambling problem, help is available. You can call 1-800-GAMBLER at any time to talk with someone confidentially.