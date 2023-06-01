Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to incentivize 4-day workweek Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to incentivize 4-day workweek 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawmakers in Harrisburg are considering a bill that promotes four-day workweeks.

The bill, introduced in the state House, would give incentives to companies that shift to a four-day, 32-hour workweek. Companies could be eligible for a state income tax credit.

Supporters of the idea say studies have shown a four-day workweek reduces employee stress and gives employees more flexibility with their families.