Pennsylvania lawmaker pushing for free school meals for all students in Commonwealth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker is pushing for free school meals for all students in the Commonwealth.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government made sure all school meals were free.

The program will end at the start of the new school year.

State Sen. Lindsey Williams will introduce legislation that would require the state to keep the program going.