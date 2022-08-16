Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from conversion therapy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday morning protecting young people from conversion therapy. It is a controversial practice that attempts to change people's sexual orientation.

Gov. Wolf says the reason why he had to sign an executive order is because the state legislature has not acted on a bill banning conversion therapy. He also said we are losing young lives while the bill waits.

The executive order was signed in a ceremony in Harrisburg.

The order directs state agencies to discourage conversion therapy and instead directs them to take steps to promote evidence-based proven practices.

Citing research by the Trevor Project, Gov. Wolf said 13% of LGBTQ+ youth have been subjected to the practice and 83% of them were under 18 years old.

The governor also said the practice is traumatic and has been rejected by the medical communities.

"Folks, we have a crisis here and it's unacceptable," Gov. Wolf said. "It is unacceptable for all of us. Political attacks on LGBTQ+ communities are not happening in a vacuum. They're happening in our towns and in our schools."

"The more protections we can put in place, the more young people have the breathing room to develop into healthy adults," Jasper Liem from the Attic Youth Center said.

Liem is the executive director of the center which serves LGBTQ+ youth in the Delaware Valley.