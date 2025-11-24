Electric prices in Pennsylvania going up on Dec. 1

Electric prices in Pennsylvania are going up next month.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is alerting customers to an increase in prices on Dec. 1, encouraging those who are worried about their bills to call their utility companies to discuss affordability options and assistance programs now.

How much are bills going up?

The generation/supply charge, which is the cost of the energy you use, accounting for about half of an electric bill, will increase for multiple utility companies, the commission said. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light's generation/supply charge will increase about 10% and West Penn Power's will increase about 6%.

Chris Hoenig, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy, which owns West Penn Power, says the generation/supply charges and the delivery charge on a bill are separate and that the delivery rate will stay the same.

For West Penn customers, "your overall bill will go up about 3%," Hoenig said.

The increase is being driven by supply and demand, Hoenig said, adding AI data centers, along with usage from more devices and appliances in modern homes, are part of why demand has gone up.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says there are funds to help customers who are struggling, and the best way to get help is by calling your utility company, something Hoenig and WestPenn echoed.

"Let our experts walk through everything with you and help try and get you lined up with the assistance programs that are right for you," he said.

Tips for saving on winter electricity bills

In the colder months, electricity usage can account for more than half of a typical customer's bill, the commission says.

On top of calling and asking about affordability programs, the commission recommends customers review their utility bills to understand their current rates and usage.

Small actions like lowering your thermostat by one or two degrees, checking furnace filters and sealing drafts can add up.

"Make your home more energy efficient, make sure you're using electricity more efficiently," Hoenig said.

The commission also recommends people visit papowerswitch.com and pagasswitch.com, because in most areas, consumers can choose who supplies their electricity based on price or other factors like renewable energy.

Anyone who can't work something out with their utility company is encouraged to call the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380.