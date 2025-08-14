Pennsylvania Democrats push bill to ban masked ICE agents, increase transparency in law enforcement

Pennsylvania lawmakers and community advocates gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Philadelphia Thursday to rally in support of new legislation they say would bring much-needed transparency and accountability to law enforcement, especially federal immigration officers.

The proposed legislation, called the "No Secret Police" bill, aims to ban law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, from wearing face coverings during operations and would require them to wear clearly marked uniforms that identify their agency.

"The use of masks effectively dehumanizes enforcers while rendering invisible the people who are targeted," said state Sen. Nikil Saval, who co-sponsored the bill with state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti.

Currently, there are no federal laws prohibiting law enforcement personnel from concealing their identity with face masks, leaving the issue to the states.

"This means that accountability for law enforcement falls to individual states," Saval said.

Cappelletti echoed that concern, saying that when ICE agents arrive in communities masked and armed, it sends a message that law enforcement can't be trusted.

"When ICE shows up with masks on and large weapons, it tells a community, don't trust your law enforcement," Cappelletti said.

The bill comes just weeks after masked men with guns were spotted during an ICE raid at a supermarket in Norristown, sparking outrage among immigrant advocates and elected officials alike.

"We're seeing attacks to a level we've never seen before," said Erika Guadalupe Nuñez, executive director of Juntos, an immigrant rights organization based in Philadelphia. "In general, and also just the political climate at hand, right, folks don't believe that their rights are protected."

Nuñez called the proposed legislation "a critical first step" in curbing the fear and confusion caused by unidentifiable immigration enforcement operations in communities across the state.

But critics, including many Republicans and federal immigration officials, argue that masks can be a necessary safety tool for agents operating in volatile environments.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said while he's not personally a fan of the masks, he supports their use when it comes to protecting officers and their families.

"I'm not a proponent of the masks, however if that's a tool that the men and women of ICE (use) to keep themselves and their families safe, then I'll allow it," Lyons said in a recent interview that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

The debate has caught national attention.

In July, President Trump was asked whether he would support a federal ban on face coverings by ICE and Border Patrol agents.

"I want to do whatever's necessary to protect our great law enforcement people, and they are right at the top of the list," Mr. Trump said.

It remains unclear how the law would be enforced if passed or whether it would face legal challenges from federal agencies.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Republican majority leader in the Pennsylvania Senate for comment. As of publication, we have not received a response.