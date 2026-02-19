Pennsylvania attorney general warns of scam messages impersonating courts

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is warning residents about scam messages claiming to be from municipal courts.

Sunday said the messages are typically sent via text or email and allege the recipient has an unpaid parking ticket that requires immediate payment or an appearance in court. If the victims don't pay, the messages say they could be hit with additional fines, have their driver's license suspended or face other consequences.

Many of the scam messages appear to come from the Philadelphia Municipal Court, the attorney general's office said, but might also appear to come from other courts or government agencies.

The messages usually include a link to make a payment. If you suspect you've been a target of this scam, do not click the link or copy it into another web browser.

"Scammers rely on fear, urgency, and embarrassment to pressure people into acting quickly," Sunday said. "Before responding to any messages like this, take a moment to verify its legitimacy. If you're unsure, do not click any links. Ask a trusted loved one for help or contact my office to report the potential scam."

Government agencies don't use unsolicited texts for official business, the AG's office said, and most don't communicate through email unless specifically directed.

Anyone who has received one of these scam messages is urged to file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection. A copy of the text or email should be included in the complaint.