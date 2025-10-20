Inside a scam: Here's how cybercriminals can target you and what you can do to protect yourself

Scammers are growing increasingly sophisticated thanks to technology like generative artificial intelligence, allowing them to pull of schemes pretending to be your bank or even a loved one.

But knowing how they operate and what to look for can help stop you or someone you know from becoming a victim.

Wells Fargo cybersecurity expert Sarah Gosler says cybercriminals are weaponizing AI to collect your information and then target you by impersonating trusted sources.

"Scammers are constantly trying to piece together information about you and they can gather details from many different places," she said, in a public service announcement video recently released by Wells Fargo.

Goslar says scammers scrape social media accounts, public records and stolen data from prior breaches to piece together victim profiles and generative AI tools make it even easier to collect.

"A major source of information is the dark web," she said, where they can find names, addresses, email addresses, passwords, Social Security numbers, even your purchase histories. "With this kind of information they can make their scam feel incredibly personal and real and it's all designed to earn your trust and catch you off guard."

Once they have enough information on you the cybercriminals typically launch their attacks through emails using addresses similar to a trusted source, or through calls by spoofing recognized numbers and even voice-cloning people you know.

CBS News Philadelphia previously revealed how scammers utilize readily-available information to send fake extortion emails, spoof your caller ID to make it appear a loved one is calling, or impersonate officials to get you to pay.

Scammers exploit your natural emotional responses to get you to act without thinking by preying on fear, urgency and distraction, according to Goslar

But there are ways to protect yourself and minimize your risk.

Wait and validate a request before acting on it

Never share passwords or one-time passcodes to anyone who asks

Never re-use passwords across multiple accounts

Set up alerts to help you monitor suspicious activity

Enable multi-factor authentication for logins when available

Stay vigilant and trust your gut

