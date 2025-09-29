Pennsbury High School cheerleaders go beyond the sidelines to lift their community

At Pennsbury High School, cheerleading is more than stunts—it's about support and giving back

The pompoms at Pennsbury High School aren't just for game day. This week's Spreading the Love takes us to Bucks County, where the varsity cheerleaders are proving their spirit goes far beyond the sidelines.

Head coach Nicole Lawrence says it's about more than stunts and cheers — it's about building character.

"I really try hard to teach these kids life lessons… that's being involved in your community, that's being a light," she said.

Team captains Ellie and Annaliese know that firsthand. Over the years, the squad has taken part in cancer walks, clothing drives, and other service projects. One of their favorite memories was joining the Alzheimer's Walk at Citizens Bank Park.

"That was a great day — we all took a bus down to Philly, all matching in our white shirts," Annaliese recalled.

This season, the team dedicated a special cheer to 10-year-old Major, who underwent a double amputation. They turned the stadium green in his honor and sold wristbands, donating 100% of the proceeds to his family.

"We were so excited we found someone in the community we could raise money for and support in that kind of way," Ellie said.

Coach Lawrence hopes her seniors will carry these lessons with them.

"When they wrap up with me, I want them to leave a better person than when they started," she said.

While the team is preparing for competition, they're still committed to giving back — recently donating more than 500 bags of clothing to families in need.