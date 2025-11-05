Health insurance premiums through Pennie set to rise sharply for many Pennsylvanians

Many Pennsylvanians who buy their health insurance through Pennie, the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace, can expect higher premiums during this year's open enrollment period.

For small business owners like Megan Read, the increase is significant. The Philadelphia-based wedding photographer said her monthly premium is rising from about $230 to nearly $400.

"My health care is more than a car payment at this point, which is crazy," Read said. "It makes you think twice about what you're spending money on. Not only as a small business owner, but as an individual trying to survive in this economy."

Another Pennie customer, Sarah Cunningham of Hatboro, said her premium will climb by more than 300%. She credits her coverage with saving her life after a cancer scare five years ago, but the price jump came as a shock.

"I was expecting like 50%, but I wasn't expecting it to go up over three times the amount," Cunningham said. "Little things, like basic needs, I'm going to have to cut down on."

Industry experts say the premium increases stem from several factors, including higher demand for coverage, rising health care costs, and the expiration of certain federal premium tax credits. Those credits were allowed to expire under the legislation known as the One Big Beautiful Bill and are at the heart of the current government shutdown.

Zack Wischnia, owner of The Medicare Mensch, said the hardest-hit consumers are small families and self-employed workers such as 1099 contractors and independent consultants.

"Small families are getting hit hard," Wischnia said. "You can reach out to a local broker like myself, and we can guide you through these plans line by line to see if there's anywhere you can save a few dollars."

Read, who has an autoimmune disease, said she may have to give up dental and vision coverage to afford her new premium.

"I've always prioritized seeing an eye doctor and dentist twice a year," she said. "Now I may have to go without that."

Pennie recommends that customers review their options during open enrollment and contact a licensed insurance agent or Pennie's customer support for assistance.

Consumers can reach Pennie for help by phone at 1-844-844-8040 or click this link to connect with an expert via chat or message.