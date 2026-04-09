PennDOT plans $10 million safety overhaul for Delaware County roadway after fatal hit-and-run

PennDOT is planning a $10 million safety project along a crash-prone stretch of MacDade Boulevard in Ridley Township aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

The project comes after years of serious crashes along the busy corridor, including a hit-and-run on April 16, 2024, in which a driver fatally struck 17-year-old Damien Hocker as he walked from the gym to his father's home. He died the next day.

"It's devastating," Elizabeth Hocker, Damien's mother, said. "Damien was my only child, so my life just completely changed in the blink of an eye."

The driver was later arrested, convicted and sentenced for leaving the scene of a crash. Now, Hocker is turning her grief into action by meeting with local and state lawmakers to push for safer streets. She is a board member of the political action committee PA Safe Roads PAC and a member of the advocacy group Families for Safe Streets of Greater Philadelphia.

"Every time we lose a young person like Damien, we're losing all of their potential," she said. "That's why it's so important to make changes to our roads."

According to PennDOT, there were 320 crashes on MacDade Boulevard between 2020 and 2024. Officials previously considered reducing the road from four lanes to three, but the plan fell through.

"We met with the Hocker family, and their advocacy motivated us," Sharang Malaviya, senior manager for Traffic Engineering & Safety Division at PennDOT, said. "If we can't do the road diet, what else can we deliver here?"

The planned improvements include new traffic signals, crosswalks, a pedestrian island, countdown timers and flashing beacons along a three-mile stretch of MacDade Boulevard from Fairview Road to Knowles Avenue, which includes parts of Ridley Township to Glenolden Borough.

"We can also add lead pedestrian intervals," Malaviya said. "That allows the pedestrian to get out into the intersection a few seconds before the green light goes on."

Malaviya said since Damien's death, PennDOT has restriped crosswalks and installed "no turn on red" signs along MacDade Boulevard.

Ridley Township received a $1.4 million state grant on March 25, 2026, to support the project. For Hocker, the effort is about preventing another tragedy and keeping her son's legacy alive.

"I would like people to remember Damien as an amazing person," Hocker said. "He inspired others, he encouraged people to take care of themselves, especially through fitness."

PennDOT said it is still working to secure funding and finalize plans. Construction is expected to begin in 2029.