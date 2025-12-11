Police officer alerts neighbors to fire in Penndel, Pennsylvania, neighborhood; 8 people rescued

A police officer helped evacuate his neighbors when he spotted smoke and flames coming from their burning home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning, neighbors said.

Fire crews were called to a suburban street in Penndel, Pennsylvania, for a fire at a two-story home. The firefight was complicated by hoarding conditions, local fire companies said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Penndel police said the officer, Sean Peck, went into the home — through the heavy smoke and flames — to alert residents to the fire.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. just outside the home near the garage, and smoke was still rising from the house after 7 a.m.

Firefighters are battling windy conditions this morning, with gusts blowing water around and potentially making it easier for the fire to spread.

The Neshaminy School District said there could be school bus delays due to the fire. Travel in the area may also be difficult, with several nearby streets filled with runoff water from the firefight that was beginning to freeze over. Be careful if you're driving nearby.

Christine Errigo, another neighbor, said the community is close-knit.

"Anybody in our community, it's sad that this has happened [to them]," Errigo said.

The home is close to Penndel Borough Hall and the Neshaminy Fire Company.

This is a developing story and will be updated.