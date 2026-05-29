Ice cream truck fire at Delaware River park in Philadelphia leaves driver with minor burns

A fire ripped through an ice cream truck at a park along Philadelphia's Delaware River waterfront Friday afternoon, leaving the driver with minor burns, emergency officials say.

The fire broke out at Penn Treaty Park around 5:00 p.m.

Video submitted to CBS News Philadelphia showes the flames engulfing the truck as thick black smoke rose into the air and billowed above the park. The video also showed a man with scorched clothing.

Emergency officials said the driver was taken to a hospital with minor burns.

The fire was placed under control just before 5:30 p.m., emergency officials say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.