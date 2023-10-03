Penn State suspends fraternity for 4 years after hazing investigation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State has suspended a fraternity for four years after an investigation into hazing.

The Delta Theta chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi was placed on interim suspension on Aug. 25 while the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response investigated hazing allegations. The chapter was found to be in violation of the student code of conduct in September, and the decision was upheld following an appeal, the university said.

"We hold the health and safety of students as our highest priority and take all allegations of hazing seriously. It is disappointing and concerning when, despite the legal obligations and educational efforts, groups violate our expectations," said Andrea Dowhower, the interim vice president for Student Affairs, in a news release.

"We urge all student organizations to understand that any attempt to demean, harass, injure or endanger any student who is simply trying to be a member of their organization is hazing. And all forms of hazing are against Penn State policy and against Pennsylvania law."

The university said the suspension means the Delta Theta chapter loses all privileges as a recognized student organization so it can't participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events and can't function as a sanctioned organization at Penn State.

The school didn't release any more details about the allegations.

In 2017, 19-year-old Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza died after a pledge event at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Prosecutors said Piazza was forced to drink massive amounts of alcohol. He fell down a flight of stairs and no one called 911 for hours.