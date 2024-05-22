Penn State approves $700 million renovation project for Beaver Stadium

Penn States approves extensive Beaver Stadium renovation project Penn State approves extensive Beaver Stadium renovation project 00:19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State's board of trustees have approved plans for an extensive renovation project for Beaver Stadium.

The project is estimated to cost around $700 million.

The stadium will be getting video board replacements, improved field lighting, and a new welcome center.

Get ready for a home improvement project for Beaver Stadium, home of the best fans in the country! 🤍💙



🔗:https://t.co/TSknOsFl0m#WeAre pic.twitter.com/SDFeqB8Thh — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) May 21, 2024

Penn State says that all of the improvements at the stadium should be completed ahead of the 2027 college football season.

Beaver Stadium opened in 1960 and is the second largest stadium in America with a capacity of more than 106,000 people.