Penn Museum holds 42nd Annual CultureFest Lunar New Year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday is the start of the Lunar New Year but there are already celebrations underway.
Saturday the Penn Museum held its 42nd Annual CultureFest Lunar New Year.
The celebration included a family-friendly festival for people to learn more about diverse cultural traditions.
Lunar New Year begins with the first new moon and ends 15 days later on the first full moon.
This year is the year of the rabbit.
