Rescue crews searching for 2 missing swimmers at Penbryn Lake in Winslow Township, New Jersey

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Rescue crews are searching for two missing swimmers at Penbryn Lake in Winslow Township, New Jersey, police said on Monday.

Police said two people with the missing swimmers saw them go into the lake at around 2:45 p.m., but they didn't come out.

Every available agency, including state and county officials, is responding to the scene to search for the missing simmers.

Divers, K9s, fire department and Camden County boats are searching for the swimmers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.