New Jersey "peeping goat" caught by police, returned to farm

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A runaway goat that terrorized a New Jersey community is back where it belongs. Police warned people to be on the lookout for a goat in Chatham Township, which is outside Newark.

The goat spent several days on the run and was frequently spotted peeking into people's homes.

The Township Peeping Goat has been caught and is resting comfortably at his new home at a local farm. Thank you to the crew of Osuna Framing Construction for their assistance.

Police say the peeping goat was finally caught Tuesday and is now on a farm, where it can roam around safely.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 9:10 AM

