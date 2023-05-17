New Jersey "peeping goat" caught by police, returned to farm
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A runaway goat that terrorized a New Jersey community is back where it belongs. Police warned people to be on the lookout for a goat in Chatham Township, which is outside Newark.
The goat spent several days on the run and was frequently spotted peeking into people's homes.
Police say the peeping goat was finally caught Tuesday and is now on a farm, where it can roam around safely.
