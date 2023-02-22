Pedestrian fatally struck by Atlantic City Rail Line train: NJ Transit

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Service on the Atlantic City Rail Line has been suspended in both directions after a pedestrian was fatally struck near Lindenwold, Camden County, New Jersey Transit said Wednesday morning.

ACRL service is suspended in both directions between Atco and Cherry Hill due to a pedestrian fatality near Lindenwold. Substitute bus service is being provided between Atco and Cherry Hill. NJT rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJT bus and PATCO. — Atlantic City Line (@NJTRANSIT_ACRL) February 22, 2023

NJ Transit said service between Atco and Cherry Hill will be suspended due to the fatality.

Bus service will be provided between the two routes, according to NJ Transit.

Rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored on buses and on PATCO trains.