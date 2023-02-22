Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck by Atlantic City Rail Line train: NJ Transit

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Jersey Transit service suspended after pedestrian reportedly struck
New Jersey Transit service suspended after pedestrian reportedly struck 00:30

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Service on the Atlantic City Rail Line has been suspended in both directions after a pedestrian was fatally struck near Lindenwold, Camden County, New Jersey Transit said Wednesday morning.

NJ Transit said service between Atco and Cherry Hill will be suspended due to the fatality.

Bus service will be provided between the two routes, according to NJ Transit.

Rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored on buses and on PATCO trains.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 9:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.