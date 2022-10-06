Watch CBS News
WATCH: Director of marketing at Peddler's Village talks Scarecrows in the Village, other events

LAHASKA, Pa. (CBS) -- A fall tradition continues at Peddler's Village. For the next few weeks, more than 100 scarecrows will line the pathways of the popular Bucks County shopping village.

While you can see the display all this month, you only have a few more days to vote for your favorites.

Christine Hensel-Triantos, the director of marketing and communications at Peddler's Village, joined Eyewitness News Thursday now to talk about the scarecrows and more. 

Click here for additional information and more about the fall season at Peddler's Village. 

