PECO, IBEW Local 614 reach tentative agreement to end 3-day strike

PECO and the union representing workers reached a tentative agreement Monday night to end the three-day strike.

The strike, which was the first work stoppage in the electric company's 145-year history, started on July 4 as 1,600 IBEW Local 614 workers walked off the job.

"Tonight, we declare victory," Larry Anastasi, the president and business manager of IBEW Local 614, said in a statement, in part. "IBEW Local 614 is ending our strike with a historic win and a landmark contract. This is the beginning of a new era at PECO, one where greed does not go unchecked and the workers who make modern life possible get the respect and dignity we are owed."

According to IBEW Local 614, the union won all of its major contract priorities, including cash balance pension plans, retirement medical coverage and significant wage increases for all members.

This is a developing story and will be updated.