Watch CBS News
Local News

PECO, IBEW Local 614 reach tentative agreement to end 3-day strike

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

PECO and the union representing workers reached a tentative agreement Monday night to end the three-day strike

The strike, which was the first work stoppage in the electric company's 145-year history, started on July 4 as 1,600 IBEW Local 614 workers walked off the job. 

"Tonight, we declare victory," Larry Anastasi, the president and business manager of IBEW Local 614, said in a statement, in part.  "IBEW Local 614 is ending our strike with a historic win and a landmark contract. This is the beginning of a new era at PECO, one where greed does not go unchecked and the workers who make modern life possible get the respect and dignity we are owed."

According to IBEW Local 614, the union won all of its major contract priorities, including cash balance pension plans, retirement medical coverage and significant wage increases for all members.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue