Historic PECO strike continues after storms knock out power for thousands in Philadelphia region

A historic PECO strike is dragging on. Around 1,600 IBEW workers walked off the job Saturday after what they call months of stalled negotiations.

IBEW 614 members opened Day 3 of the PECO strike by making their voices heard outside the company's Center City headquarters. Hundreds joined the picket line Monday, including Joseph Vassallo, a PECO lineman for the last 19 and a half years.

"It's obviously weird because we spend so many hours on the job, so much time doing what we do, and serving the community, that it's weird to wake up and not be there today," Vassallo said.

It's the first work stoppage in the electric company's 145-year history, and it comes at a tricky time. Severe storms blew through the region this weekend, knocking out power to thousands.

"The hardest thing is hearing the generator of your neighbors going off in the middle of the night, and you're not the one putting their lights back on," Vassallo said.

PECO said it's been managing the mess using supervisors, foremen and contract crews.

"All in all, this weekend, we had about 150,000 customers lose power," said Nicole Levin, who is the chief operating officer at PECO. "And I'm happy to say we have about 2,700 off right now."

Talks between PECO and the union resumed Monday. Workers have been without a contract since April 1. They're pushing for better wages, retirement benefits and healthcare. So far, no deal has been reached, and progress depends on who you ask.

"I think it's an excellent package and I'm hopeful this will be wrapped up soon," Levine said.

But both sides say they're committed to working around the clock to get a deal.

"Early in the morning, late into the night, and we'll continue to stay there until we get this completed," Levine said.