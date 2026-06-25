Watch live: Union representing over 1,600 PECO workers announces details of strike

Union workers who maintain PECO's electric and natural gas lines and serve customers in the Philadelphia region are gathering Thursday to announce details of a potential strike.

IBEW Local 614 is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The roughly 1,600 PECO workers in Local 614 have been without a contract since April 1. The union says its members are linemen, gas technicians, mechanics, call center workers and back office workers.

Workers voted in May to authorize a strike after weeks of negotiations with PECO did not result in a new contract. At that time, no date was set for when workers would walk off the job.

The union has called for the new contract to include wage increases, a change to the retirement benefit system and improvements to medical benefits.

Local 614 posted on social media last week that it was "ready to strike. Ready to win."

After the previous contract expired, Local 614 leaders said workers would stay on the job for the time being, even though a deal had not been reached.

PECO has said it wants to negotiate in good faith and has contingency staffing plans if a work stoppage occurs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.