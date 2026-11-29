If you pay PECO for electricity, your bill is set to increase by about 5.4% starting Dec. 1.

The utility released a statement in November saying supply rates, which typically make up about half of an electric bill, are increasing to 12.965 cents per kilowatt hour.

The average customer using 700 kWh of power a month would see a bill increase of just under $9, the statement reads.

PECO says it does not profit from supply costs, and that these charges reimburse the utility for what it pays the grid operator, PJM Interconnection.

Data centers and your electric bill

This year, PJM has released several statements about the growing demand for electricity, and an explosion in large-scale data centers has been a major factor in that heightened demand.

"PECO is advocating for new large energy users to bring new capacity to the system or be able to reduce their demand when needed. It is also urging policies that prevent the costs of serving these users from being shifted to existing residential and small business customers," the utility said in a statement.

PECO said growing electricity demand and the retirements of some power plants have strained the supply of electricity.

Help for low-income families this winter

This increase comes ahead of the winter months, when energy bills already tend to be higher.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said utilities across the Commonwealth including Met-Ed and PPL are also increasing their prices on Dec. 1. The PUC urged customers to contact their utilities to discuss affordability programs as soon as possible.

You can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, on the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' website.

PECO has other programs available for qualifying customers, including the Customer Assistance Program. More information can be found on PECO's website.

PECO's supply rates for natural gas customers will be released soon, according to a statement.