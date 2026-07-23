Federal officials to grill power grid operator PJM, which serves Illinois and Indiana

The Trump administration is taking aim at power grid operator PJM Interconnection over rising electricity bills that affect Illinois and Indiana residents.

Federal officials will grill PJM executives in a special meeting happening Thursday.

PJM has issued several public statements on its website over the past year in which it did not shy away from acknowledging a glaring problem — demand for electricity is on track to outpace supply.

PJM is responsible for more than 88,000 miles of transmission lines covering 13 states and Washington, D.C. A total of 67 million customers get their electricity through PJM's grid, including residents of Illinois and Indiana.

PJM executives have publicly said the lights are at risk of switching off if the supply-and-demand issue is not handled.

The federal hearing on Thursday is about that lopsided electricity equation. Government officials wonder if PJM is doing enough to try to address it.

PJM has said the growth of data centers is making it harder than ever to keep up.

Even though PJM grid customers such as ComEd in the Chicago area are making their own improvements such as swapping out transformers, PJM is struggling to convince investors to create new ways to generate power.

White House sources have told Bloomberg that PJM could get broken up, that states could be given permission to withdraw from its service area, or that major reforms could be made to its governance — particularly giving state governments more representation on its board.

The Federal Agency Regulatory Commission was set to meet at 8 a.m. Central Time to consider a path forward. The agenda shows a representative from Indiana Gov. Mike Braun's office will sit on a panel.