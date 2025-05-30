PECO customer shocked after getting $12K statement, as others go months without bills

PECO customer shocked to receive nearly $12,000 bill after not receiving one for months

Thousands of PECO customers have experienced bizarre billing glitches since last fall, resulting in some receiving shocking statements or going months without receiving a bill.

Posiey Brown couldn't believe the balance when she opened her recent PECO bill.

"There's no way," she remembered thinking, staring at the nearly $12,000 statement she received in April.

Brown, who lives in Norristown, Montgomery County, said it was the first PECO bill she'd received in months.

Brown said she continued to make partial payments while trying to get an explanation from PECO, but she said she felt her concerns weren't being taken seriously.

"I really try to stay on top of it because when August came and I didn't receive a bill, I called them and I asked them, 'Can I know what my bill is?'" Brown said. She was told on the phone that PECO couldn't see her bill.

Brown isn't the only PECO customer to recently contact In Your Corner for help.

Ann Palladino in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County, reached out after going nearly an entire year without receiving a bill.

"My daughter told me to contact you because she was tired of me complaining about it," Palladino said. "For people who are used to having their bills fully paid and on time, it's disconcerting."

PECO addresses billing glitches

CBS News Philadelphia contacted PECO on behalf of Brown and Palladino to get to the bottom of what was going on.

A PECO spokesperson explained that as many as 8,000 customers have been impacted by bizarre billing issues since last fall. The problem appears to stem from the utility's transition to a new billing system last year, but PECO says it can't pinpoint why certain customers are impacted.

PECO said it added 60 new associates and established a dedicated email address, PECObilling@exeloncorp.com, specifically for customers experiencing billing issues.

The Southeast Delegation of Pennsylvania House Democrats recently sent an open letter to PECO demanding answers and slamming the utility company for not acting fast enough to fix the problem.

PECO said that it has resolved many of the issues and continues to work daily to address remaining concerns.

"We appreciate the Southeast Delegation's attention to billing issues affecting our customers and thank those who signed the letter for the opportunity to engage," PECO said. "We've responded, reaffirming our commitment to resolving these concerns."

Getting back on track

After CBS News Philadelphia became involved, Palladino says she started receiving statements for missed months, but she is still not receiving current bills. PECO said it will continue to make regular contact with her until her issue is resolved.

PECO said Brown's nearly $12,000 bill was caused by a meter programming error that led to an inaccurate usage calculation. The utility company said it corrected her balance and waived late fees, and she now owes around $900. Brown said she agreed to a payment plan but feels PECO should've handled the situation differently.

"They should've notified the customers they were having a billing issue," she said.

Customers with billing questions or concerns can also call PECO at 800-494-4000.

