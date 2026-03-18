Missing a peacock? He's roaming around a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, couple's home.

At the Fiorentinos' home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, there's no shortage of birds, animals and furry friends, but a new feathered guest is stealing the show.

Now, the couple is asking if anyone is missing a peacock. The large bird has been wandering around their property for a few days.

They've put out food for the bird and believe he sleeps in a garage.

Jean Fiorentino was in his kitchen when he spotted the peacock.

"Just come down to make my coffee, look out the window and there I see that bird, and I'm like, I never saw that before, so it's like, what happened?" he said.

He called his wife down so they could take a photo for their grandkids.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Cherry Hill couple was floored at first, then amazed at the sight of a peacock at their home.

They believe it's a "he" and have named the bird Pete.

"We have had a couple of vultures because we're on the edge of the woods. We've had some owls," Vivian Fiorentino said. "Lots of bird nests, nothing this size, obviously, except for Thanksgiving."

Vivian Fiorentino has kept a close watch on the ornate bird with its vibrant tailpiece.

Pete has been snacking on birdseed and cat food and spending time roaming about the Springdale Road property and its 300-year-old farmhouse

"They're native to Sri Lanka, India, Southeast Asia, and I was wondering, well, we're pretty cold here," Vivian Fiorentino said.

People in the Cherry Hill area have in the past week posted on social media about seeing a peacock roaming about, with one woman writing, "Anyone missing a peacock? Seriously."

CBS News Philadelphia made a half dozen phone calls to state wildlife agencies as well as local animal control for more information.

A woman who answered the phone at the Cherry Hill Township Building indicated they were aware of the peacock.

"It seems friendly enough that it might actually be somebody's pet," Vivian Fiorentino said, "and I would like to return it to them."

"I guess he likes it here," Jean Fiorentino said. "He likes the area, kind of quiet."