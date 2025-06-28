Paul Simon cancels 2 Philadelphia shows because of severe back pain

Web extra: Paul Simon on learning from his hearing loss, hoping to perform again

Paul Simon has canceled two shows scheduled for this weekend in Philadelphia because of back pain, according to his social media accounts.

"Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain," the post says. "Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention."

The shows slated for Friday and Saturday will not be rescheduled, the post says. Ticket holders should ask their local ticket provider or vendor for a full refund.

Simon's team is "hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates."

Simon performed Friday in Philadelphia.

Simon is currently on his nationwide "A Quiet Celebration" tour. The next stop on the schedule is Long Beach, California, on July 7, according to an Instagram post.