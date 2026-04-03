Paul George's 23 points, Joel Embiid's double-double lift 76ers over Timberwolves

Paul George scored 23 points, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 21 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-103 on Friday night.

Joel Embiid had 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup to help the 76ers remain sixth in the Eastern Conference with five games to play.

Julius Randle and Bones Hyland each had 21 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards struggled to eight points. Edwards was back in action after sitting out Thursday night in a 113-108 loss at Detroit due to illness. He missed 12 of 15 shots overall, including all seven 3-point tries.

Embiid, who didn't play Wednesday night in a 153-131 victory at Washington due to illness, scored 13 points in the third period when the 76ers outscored Minnesota 42-24. The 76ers trailed 70-68 with 2:50 remaining in the period before scoring 15 of the final 16 points of the quarter to enter the fourth ahead 83-71. Maxey had six points during the stretch, and Quentin Grimes finished the spurt with back-to-back fast-break layups.

George's 3-pointer with 6 1/2 minutes to play put Philadelphia ahead by a game-high 17 points. But Minnesota got as close as within six points in the final 1 1/2 minutes before Oubre put it away with consecutive 3-pointers.

Like Philadelphia in the East, the Timberwolves are sixth in the Western Conference.

Up next

Timberwolves: Host Charlotte on Sunday night.

76ers: Host Detroit on Saturday night.