Patti LaBelle powers through Tina Turner tribute at BET Awards

(CNN) - Patti LaBelle had to overcome a bit of a snafu during her tribute performance to the late Tina Turner at Sunday's BET Awards.

The legendary singer performed Turner's 1989 hit "(Simply) the Best," but appeared to struggle with some of the lyrics.

"I can't see the words and I don't know," LaBelle sang to the crowd. "I'm trying y'all."

The audience in the theater clapped and joined LaBelle and her background singers for the chorus to sing, "You're simply the best!"

Some viewers criticized LaBelle's flub, while others defended the 79-year-old singer.

"Only Patti LaBelle can sound that good and not only not the words but sing that she doesn't know the words," one viewer tweeted.

Actress and producer Holly Robinson Peete retweeted video of an audience member who said her section was blocking a teleprompter, which made it difficult for LaBelle to see the lyrics.

Robinson Peete tweeted, "This Patti slander is wrong."

A spokesperson for BET confirmed LaBelle's view was obstructed in a statement The Hollywood Reporter, "Having the incomparable Ms. Patti LaBelle on our stage honoring one of her contemporaries was an equal privilege. Due to the crowd's enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle's view of the lyrics. Nonetheless, we couldn't be more grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment."

CNN has reached out to representatives for BET and LaBelle for comment.

LaBelle finished strong, saying at the end of her performance, "God bless you, Tina Turner!"