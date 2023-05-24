Tributes pour in for Tina Turner: "Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul"
Tina Turner, one of the world's most successful and iconic entertainers, died Wednesday at the age of 83. The "Queen of Rock n' Roll," whose career spanned decades, had amassed generations of fans, and musicians, actors, politicians, and others were quick to post tributes following news of her death.
Singer Bryan Adams, who recorded the duet "It's Only Love" with Turner in 1985, wrote, "I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends."
Mick Jagger posted a picture of Turner and him performing onstage together. "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer," Jagger wrote. "She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."
Turner toured with The Rolling Stones in the late 60s and performed with Jagger at Live Aid in 1985.
R&B star Ciara wrote, "Heaven has gained an angel."
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame wrote, "Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll — one that was firmly placed front and center," noting that Turner was a two-time inductee — first in 1991 as part of Ike and Tina Turner, the musical act comprised of Turner and her ex-husband, Ike, and then again in 2021 as a solo superstar.
"Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars," NASA tweeted with a picture of a sparkling galaxy.
Others who posted tributes included Diana Ross, Bette Middler, Diane Warren, George Takei, Maria Shriver and Mia Farrow.
for more features.