Frank Olivieri Sr., former owner of Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia, dies

Frank Olivieri Sr., the former longtime owner of Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia, died Sunday. He was 87 years old.

Olivieri Sr. was the son of Harry Olivieri and the nephew of Pat Olivieri — the two brothers who were the original owners of Pat's.

"Frank, like Harry and Pat before him, was a true original who helped forge the origins of Pat's for nearly a half of a century," a statement from Pat's King of Steaks read.

Frank Olivieri Sr. started working at the shop in the late 1950s and became the co-owner in 1968. He retired in 1996. Frank Olivieri Sr.'s son, Frank Olivieri Jr., now runs the family business.

Frank Olivieri Sr.'s friends and family are invited to his viewing on Friday at Baldi Funeral Home on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Pat's King of Steaks has been open since 1930 at the intersection of South 9th and Wharton streets at Passyunk Avenue and claims to have invented the steak sandwich.