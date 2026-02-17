Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia adds seeded rolls to the menu, breaking with tradition

A South Philadelphia Institution is making a big change.

Pat's King of Steaks is now offering seeded rolls for a limited time, breaking its own (former) rules.

In a post on social media, the restaurant said, "we're going 'New School' for the next few weeks." That means offering a "custom seeded Aversa Italian bakery roll w/ the steak, cheese & onions melted together in the new school way," rather than layered, according to the post.

Customers have been asking for this, the shop says on its website.

Pat's also posted a video showing some of the new cheesesteaks up close, seeds and all.

Customers who prefer a traditional non-seeded roll and want the steak, cheese and onions "layered" will still be able to get that as well.

The "New School style" is available for the next month at the shop window 24/7 and on Goldbelly, according to the website.

Frank Olivieri Sr., the former longtime owner of Pat's King of Steaks and son of one of the original owners, died in January at 87. His son, Frank Olivieri Jr., now runs the family business. The restaurant opened in 1930 at the intersection of South 9th and Wharton streets at Passyunk Avenue and claims to have invented the steak sandwich.