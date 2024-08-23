4-year-old child stabbed multiple times in Paterson, authorities say

Police investigating after child is stabbed in Paterson, N.J. Police investigating after child is stabbed in Paterson, N.J. 00:56

PATERSON, N.J. – A 4-year-old child was stabbed multiple times in Paterson on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Passaic County prosecutor's office said police officers were sent to a home near East 24th Street and 10th Avenue just after 4 p.m. for a report that a child had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 4-year-old girl who had been stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

The prosecutor's office said the victim was taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Councilmember Luis Velez told CBS News New York's Lori Bordonaro the victim's mother was home at the time and had been with another child when the stabbing happened.

"We just seen the lady, the mommy, holding her daughter, running out the house hysterically, and blood coming from everywhere," a neighbor said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time. It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.