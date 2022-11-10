Pat Toomey blames Donald Trump for Pa. election results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress.

The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania.

Some Republican leaders are putting the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.

Two high profile races in Pennsylvania have been won by Democrats.

John Fetterman will take over the U.S. Senate seat, and Josh Shapiro will be the next governor.

While other races around the country in key battleground districts are still up in the air, one thing is clear: some Republicans are blaming Trump for GOP election losses.

In a recent interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, soon-to-be-retired Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey is quoted as saying: "Last night across the country was a terrible night for Trump. The more MAGA a candidate was, the more they tended to underperform even in their own states."

Trump-backed Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, lost by double digits to Shapiro. Several candidates around the country backed by Trump lost their elections as well.

Toomey's harsh criticism comes just as Trump hints at an announcement next week, but allies say they're urging him to postpone it until after the Georgia senate runoff.

Toomey, who broke from Trump after he tried to overthrow the 2020 election results, says: "I think Donald Trump's influence gradually declines, and I think it accelerates after the debacle that he's responsible for to some degree."

"I congratulate John and wish him the best as he takes on the role of representing Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate," Toomey tweeted after the race was called.

Meanwhile, ballots are still being counted in razor thin Senate races in Nevada and Arizona, with President Joe Biden vowing to reach across the aisle to bring both parties together.

"Regardless of what the final tally of these elections show and there's still some counting going on, I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," Biden said.