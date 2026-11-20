Westbound lanes of the Passyunk Bridge in South Philadelphia are closed Friday morning after a bicyclist was struck by a car, emergancy officials said.

Chopper 3 was overhead where a mangled bicycle could be seen in the middle of the street and an AAA vehicle with slight damage to its hood.

CBS News Philadelphia

The bicyclist's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.