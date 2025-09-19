Pictures show impact left behind after car crashes into Southwest Philadelphia home

1 person taken to hospital after car crashes into Southwest Philadelphia home

A person was taken to the hospital after a driver lost control of their car and crashed into a Southwest Philadelphia home, leaving behind a trail of debris and damage.

According to fire officials, the car crashed into a home on the 7500 block of Paschall Avenue in the city's Paschall neighborhood on Thursday, a small section of Southwest Philly.

Following the crash, a person was taken to the hospital, Philadelphia fire officials said. It's unclear at this time if there were any other passengers in the car at the time of the crash.

Chopper 3 was over the crash scene on Paschall Avenue, where a car looked to have sideswiped a porch after driving onto the sidewalk.

The home's windows were thrown out of place and broken, likely due to the crash's impact. The scene was surrounded by yellow caution tape, and a Philadelphia police car was also spotted.

