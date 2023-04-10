Parkesburg community steps up after Easter morning fire displaced residents

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Several families in Chester County are picking up the pieces after a fire Easter morning destroyed just about everything they own.

In the hours and a day since – the Parkesburg community has stepped up in a big way.

"I was raised here since age 4 and my grandparents moved in and had all their kids," Gwen Wilson said.

Wilson spent her childhood at 111 Washington Street before moving away, and it's where her aunt, Doris, lived for some 35 years.

On Easter Sunday – a fire destroyed Doris' home and several others on Washington Street.

"This is emotional and devastating," Wilson said.

On Monday – homeowners like Doris are trying to salvage what they can. Her niece, Wilson, says firefighters pulled her aunt out of the burning home.

"I know I had a lot of stuff in the attic, it's lost now, but at least I still have good memories," Wilson said.

Not far from the scene at borough hall, the community continues to come together.

A room full of donations that came within a matter of hours on Sunday and grew on Monday.

"The times that we're in right now and people are still more than willing to give," Tina Myers said.

From toiletries to clothing donations – neighbors and businesses are helping out.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross says they're assisting seven families and 23 people from the fire.

Borough officials say several came by to pick-up donations.

"It's a small community. There's about 3,500 families here, one square mile, but in a matter of hours you can see what they donated," Councilman David Mellema said.

Wilson says her family is thankful for the community's support.

"Just pray and keep them in prayer, donate whatever they can," Wilson said.

The borough and Parkesburg Churches community outreach are continuing to collect donations for the families, but are asking people give gift cards or monetary donations.

Both can be placed in the lockbox outside of the borough hall on West First Avenue.