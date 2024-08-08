Watch CBS News
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo claims gold in 200 meters, with Americans Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles winning silver and bronze

Noah Lyles sought to follow up his gold medal in the 100 meters with a matching one in the 200 meters. On Thursday, the favorite instead claimed the bronze, behind Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, who won gold, and fellow American Kenny Bednarek, who garnered the silver. 

Bednarek claimed the silver in the 200 meters in Tokyo but fell behind in the 100 meters in Paris, finishing seventh at the Stade de France.

Lyles took home the bronze in the 200 meters in Tokyo, but added the 100-meter sprint for the 2024 Paris Olympics. That paid off earlier this week.

The 27-year-old from northern Virginia narrowly edged Kishane Thompson to capture the 100-meter gold on Sunday, besting the Jamaican by a mere five thousandths of a second. American Fred Kerley rounded out the medals in photo finish, with the top four finishers separated by just .04 seconds and the top seven just .09 — a literal blink of an eye.

The 2024 Summer Games have been good for Team USA, which led the medal count in athletics — the track and field events — going into competition Friday: six gold, seven silver and six bronze. 

