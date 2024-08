Noah Lyles wins bronze in men's 200-meter final after COVID diagnosis American sprinter Noah Lyles took the bronze medal in the 200-meter final on Thursday but ended up gasping for air and in a wheelchair after finishing the race. It was later learned that Lyles, who battles asthma and won the gold medal in the men's 100-meter final on Sunday, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 before the race. Dana Jacobson has an Olympic recap from Paris.